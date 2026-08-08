Rescued python released in Arunachal sanctuary after another snake reportedly killed near Silluk

A python rescued from Silluk village in Arunachal Pradesh’s Mebo subdivision has been released into the D. Ering Memorial Wildlife Sanctuary, after concerns over the safety of snakes in areas close to human habitation.

The python was rescued after villagers spotted it near Silluk. Silluk Swachh Abhiyan chairman Kepang Nong Borang reached the spot and secured the snake in a cage instead of allowing it to be killed.

The decision to relocate the python gained urgency after another python, reportedly of a similar age and size, was killed by some village youths the following day, according to Borang.

Borang said he had initially tried to persuade villagers to rescue the snake after learning about the sighting of the young python.

He later approached the Borguli Wildlife Range, arguing that releasing it in the jungle near the village could leave it vulnerable to further harm. The python was subsequently taken to the D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary and released in the presence of East Siang honorary wildlife warden M Tayeng and staff of the Borguli Wildlife Range.

Silluk Village-II Gram Panchayat chairperson Opung Borang also accompanied the team during the release.

The incident has also raised concerns about the possible presence of more snakes in the area. Opung Borang said the mother of the rescued python could still be near the village and that residents would try to rescue and relocate any other pythons found there.

She urged villagers to inform her or Kepang Nong Borang when they spot a python instead of attempting to kill or capture it themselves.

The local conservation effort is not new. The Silluk Swachh Abhiyan team has previously rescued two Chinese pangolins and released them into the D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary, in 2023 and 2024.

The local representatives have also sought support from the State Forest and Wildlife Department, including rescue cages, equipment and medicines for community members involved in wildlife rescue.

Officials from the D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary and Borguli Wildlife Range have acknowledged the efforts of the villagers and expressed hope that more local residents, particularly young people, will participate in wildlife protection.

The rescue also highlights a recurring challenge for villages located close to forest and wildlife habitats: encounters between people and wild animals can quickly turn fatal when residents lack the equipment or awareness to handle them safely. In Silluk, the decision to rescue and relocate the python instead of killing it has provided a different outcome.