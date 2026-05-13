Rhino horn worth Rs 1.2 crore seized in Arunachal, four arrested

Four people have been arrested in Arunachal Pradesh’s Papum Pare district after police and forest officials seized a suspected rhinoceros horn valued at around Rs 1.2 crore in a crackdown on wildlife trafficking.

According to officials, the operation was carried out on May 12 in Hollongi and adjoining areas of Assam following specific intelligence inputs about illegal wildlife trade activities.

Papum Pare Superintendent of Police (Rural) Taru Gusar said one rhino horn was recovered during the joint operation. During interrogation, the accused allegedly revealed that the wildlife contraband was being smuggled for an estimated Rs 1.2 crore.

Police have registered a case at Balijan Police Station, and investigators are now probing possible interstate and international links connected to the trafficking network.

Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister Mama Natung praised the joint operation conducted by Balijan Police and the forest department, describing it as a reflection of the state government’s commitment to wildlife protection and action against organised crime.

In a post on X, Natung said illegal wildlife trafficking poses a serious threat to ecological balance and India’s natural heritage, warning that strict legal action would continue against such activities.

Wildlife conservation groups have repeatedly flagged poaching and habitat destruction as major threats to rhino populations across South Asia despite ongoing conservation measures.