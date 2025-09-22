Rijiju says PM Modi’s visit “holy day” for Arunachal, calls GST reforms historic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh on September 22 was hailed as a historic milestone by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, who said the event signalled a major step forward for both the frontier state and the nation.

Speaking at a public meeting at Indira Gandhi Park, Rijiju described the occasion, which coincided with Navratri, as a “sacred day” for Arunachal Pradesh. He highlighted the rollout of new GST reforms from the state, calling it a decision that would benefit millions of low-income citizens across India.

Rijiju recalled the state’s past challenges, noting that 14–15 years ago, Arunachal lacked proper connectivity. There was no airport, no railway line, inadequate highways, and mobile services were absent in many villages. Travelling between districts often took weeks, especially during the monsoon, he said.

The minister, representing Arunachal West, pointed to the transformation under Modi’s leadership. Today, the state has a fully operational airport linking it to Delhi, Kolkata, and Guwahati, a railway line, expanded national highways, tunnels, and improved roads that make travel across Arunachal significantly faster. He added that the state now boasts the highest length of national highways in the Northeast.

Rijiju also emphasised the role of Modi’s repeated visits in accelerating development and boosting public morale. “No Prime Minister in history has visited Arunachal so frequently. Each visit brings new development initiatives,” he said, noting that several projects were inaugurated or had their foundation stones laid during the current visit.

On the GST reforms, Rijiju announced that Arunachal Pradesh would celebrate the new rate cuts as a “Bachat Utsav” (festival of savings), ensuring that the benefits reach every village and shop across the state.