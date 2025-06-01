The fifth and final session of the two-day intensive 'River Search & Rescue' training program concluded along the banks of the Dhalai River in Anjaw district, Arunachal Pradesh. The training saw the participation of local youth volunteers along with several police officials.

Everest summiteer and master trainer Kishon Teksing conducted a session focused on rescue techniques during drowning incidents. Head Constable Debanan Kaman of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) trained participants in various life-saving methods. Despite challenging weather conditions, all participants remained actively engaged throughout the session.

Superintendent of Police, Anjaw, Rike Kamsi, highlighted the importance of regular training programs involving more local youth. "During natural disasters, the local population, especially the youth, becomes the first responders. Arunachal Pradesh is a disaster-prone state, and such training will benefit everyone," said SP Kamsi.

Commending the dedication of the trainees, SP Fire & Emergency Services and SDRF Nodal Officer John Pada announced that a proposal would be submitted to the government for more such initiatives. "This was a five-river training initiative. We conducted sessions at the Kameng, Kamle, Siang, Noa-Dihing, and Dhalai rivers. The response from local volunteers has been overwhelming. Everywhere, we've received suggestions to increase the duration of training and conduct more sessions. We will report to the government soon," said SP Pada.

The two-day training program aimed to equip local communities with essential rescue skills for river-related emergencies. The initiative began on April 7 along the Siang River in Upper Siang district and has since covered four other key rivers across Arunachal Pradesh.