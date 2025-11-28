Arunachal: Tragic collision near Ayeng village: One dead, multiple injured

A serious road accident occurred on Thursday evening near the Ayeng village welcome gate under Mebo Sub-Division in East Siang District, resulting in multiple injuries and the death of one individual. The incident involved a pick-up truck carrying students from Adi Pasi village, Upper Siang District, colliding with a parked dumper truck. The students were reportedly studying in various schools and colleges in Pasighat and had been returning from daily wage work in crop harvesting when the accident happened.

Emergency medical response was promptly initiated at Bakin Pertin General Hospital (BPGH), Pasighat, where the injured were brought for treatment. Witnesses and hospital sources confirmed that most of the patients required immediate attention due to the severity of their injuries. The medical team reported that "As per injured youths undergoing medical treatment at BPGH Pasighat, there were eight youths on the pick-up truck cargo bed and a young girl and her father/owner of the pick-up truck driving the vehicle."

The collision resulted in critical injuries to several individuals. The young girl, her father, who was also the driver, and another youth were referred to Dibrugarh for advanced treatment because of their serious conditions. Tragically, Shri Dino Dai was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital. The group included students from Class-IX to college first semester, who had taken up work in agriculture at Ayeng village. "As per the injured youths Shri Toktem Dai, Shri Geyon Apum, Shri Galong Apum and Shri Karduk Apum who are students of Class-IX, Class-X, Class-XI, Class-XII and College 1st Semester and they had gone for daily wages in the crop harvest of pick-up truck owner at Ayeng village."

The exact cause of the accident is still under investigation. Initial statements from injured patients indicated that "as per the injured patients, the pick-up truck hit on a parked Dumper truck which has likely happened due brake failure." The driver of the vehicle is also receiving medical care in Dibrugarh, and another youth, Shri Mirem Moyong, remains hospitalised.

Upon realising the scale of the emergency, the doctors’ association at BPGH circulated a call for assistance to all off-duty doctors. Medical professionals from ENT, orthopaedics, surgery, anaesthesia, and medicine responded immediately, ensuring that all patients received the urgent attention required. Their coordinated efforts were instrumental in stabilising the injured and providing life-saving care.

The collaborative work of hospital staff was acknowledged by those involved in the emergency response. An on-duty doctor expressed appreciation, stating, "A real thanks and gratitude to everyone who came to help in such an hour of need. Thank you Dr. K. Tayeng, Dr. B. Tayeng, Dr. Taloh, Dr. Tani Siram, Dr. Donyi, Dr. Ojong, Dr. Yaaram and Dr. Genom. I wouldn't have been able to manage without all your help. There could have been more casualties. A great thanks to all again."

Senior doctors provided updates on the progress of patient care. "Senior doctor Dr. Bomni Tayeng and others Dr. Kaling Jerang and Dr. Tani Siram informed that the necessary medical care were given to the youths some of whom were already released and some still undergoing treatments." Some patients have since been discharged, while others continue to receive medical attention at the hospital.

Speaking on behalf of the medical team, Dr. Bomni Tayeng and Dr. Kaling Jerang reiterated their commitment, stating, "As doctors, we will keep on giving our services to the needy patients and public at the time of need even if we are on off-duty."