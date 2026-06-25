Road construction begins in Arunachal’s Anjaw, boosting connectivity in border villages near Indo-China frontier

In a major infrastructure boost for remote border communities in Arunachal Pradesh, construction of the long-awaited motorable road connecting Nenuliang and Zapaliang in Anjaw district has officially commenced.

The project is set to provide much-needed connectivity to villages located along the left bank of the Lohit River, including Khrangliang, Naraliang, Zapaliang, Rangam and Lamaliang, which have faced decades of transportation challenges due to the absence of reliable road access.

Once completed, the road is expected to significantly improve access to education, healthcare, markets and other essential services, while creating new opportunities for economic growth and development in the region.

Describing the project as more than just a road, local leaders said it represents a stronger and more connected future for frontier communities living near the Indo-China border.

Arunachal Pradesh Minister Dasanglu Pul expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein for their continued commitment to the development of remote and border areas of the state.

She said the project reflects the government's vision of ensuring that the benefits of development reach every village and citizen, regardless of geographical challenges.