Road safety gets digital push with hands-on training in Arunachal's Changlang

Changlang police officers underwent hands-on training on the Integrated Road Accident Database (iRAD) Project on August 29 in Changlang, Arunachal Pradesh.

All Officer-in-Charges (OCs) and Investigating Officers (IOs) from the district’s police stations took part in the session, aimed at strengthening accident data collection and improving road safety management.

District Informatics Officer (DIO) Shiva Ram Krishna opened the program with an overview of the iRAD initiative, stressing the role of digital data in addressing road safety challenges. District Road Safety Manager (DRM) Dongchu Taidong led the training, guiding officers through the platform’s features, accident reporting procedures, and accurate data entry methods.

The session also focused on how reliable and structured information can shape evidence-based policymaking to reduce accidents and improve emergency responses. Officers actively engaged in an interactive Q&A round to clarify operational aspects of the system.

The training was marked by strong participation and is expected to enhance the district’s ability to manage road accident information more effectively.