Roads and bridges transforming Arunachal like never before: CM Khandu

Arunachal Pradesh is experiencing a major transformation in connectivity and infrastructure, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said on October 16, highlighting record progress in road and bridge construction under the "PEMA 3.0 – Year of Reforms and Growth" initiative.

The state has achieved a 251 per cent increase in rural road development and completed 3,750 km of national highways, reflecting a strong focus on inclusive growth through better connectivity.

"Arunachal Pradesh is scripting a new chapter in connectivity. With relentless efforts and visionary planning, we have expanded road infrastructure to even the remotest corners of the state," Khandu wrote on X.

The Centre has sanctioned over Rs 55,000 crore for Frontier Highways, aimed at enhancing inter-district connectivity, border area development, and tourism potential in frontier regions. "Our people living along the borders will no longer feel isolated. Frontier Highways will not only strengthen national security but also open up vast opportunities for socio-economic growth," he said.

Highlighting the state’s commitment, Khandu said 12.9% of Arunachal Pradesh’s budget—the highest in India—is allocated to roads and bridges. The pace of road construction has increased ninefold in recent years, with several key projects completed under the Chief Minister's Comprehensive State Road Development Plan (CMCSRDP). To date, Rs 965.99 crore has been sanctioned under the scheme, resulting in 393.57 km of completed roads that improve access to remote areas.

"Roads are lifelines of Arunachal Pradesh. Our government is fully committed to ensuring that every village, every district, and every citizen benefits from this transformation," Khandu asserted, reinforcing his vision of "Infrastructure for Inclusive Growth."

Under his tenure, 270 bridges have been built across the state, connecting remote valleys and ensuring all-weather access for communities and local economies. "With improved connectivity comes prosperity. Together, we are building a stronger, more connected Arunachal Pradesh," the chief minister added.