Tirap district in Arunachal Pradesh came alive with the vibrant celebrations of the Ronghuan festival, a three-day cultural extravaganza that kicked off this week. The festival, celebrated by the Nocte and Tutsa communities, drew participants from over 40 villages across the region.

The opening ceremony featured a traditional blessing led by a local priest, setting the tone for the festivities. IPR Minister Nyato Dukam attended as the chief guest, joined by other notable figures including Cabinet Minister Wangki Lowang, MLAs Chakat Aboh and Hamjong Tangha, and ZPC president Chathong Lowang.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu highlighted the significance of the event on social media, praising it as a brilliant representation of the state's cultural diversity and social harmony.

He commended the Ronghuan Festival Committee, led by president Telliap Hallang and secretary Hangrang Bangsia, for their efforts in organising the celebration.