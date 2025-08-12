Rs 8,146 crore green energy project cleared for Arunachal’s Shi Yomi district

A major push for renewable power generation is set to take shape in Arunachal Pradesh, with the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approving an investment of Rs 8,146.21 crore for the 700 MW Tato-II Hydro Electric Project in Shi Yomi district.

The decision, taken under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marks one of the largest recent hydropower investments in the Northeast.

The project, to be executed as a joint venture between North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Ltd. (NEEPCO) and the Arunachal Pradesh government, is expected to be completed in 72 months. Once operational, it will generate over 2,738 million units of electricity annually, strengthening the state’s energy supply and contributing to national grid stability.

Arunachal Pradesh will receive 12 per cent of the power free of cost, along with an additional 1 per cent earmarked for the Local Area Development Fund.

Officials said the project will not only advance the Aatmanirbhar Bharat agenda but also drive job creation, enhance local infrastructure, and improve social services. Planned development includes nearly 33 km of new roads, bridges, and upgrades to hospitals and schools in the region.