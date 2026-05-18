Rubi Lombo becomes first coach from Arunachal Pradesh selected for Team India at Asian Mountain Bike Championships

In a first for Arunachal Pradesh, mountain biking coach Rubi Lombo has been selected for Team India for the Asian Mountain Bike Championships 2026, scheduled to be held in Tashkent from June 23 to 26.

Selected by the Sports Authority of India, Lombo is the first coach from Arunachal Pradesh to be included in the Indian contingent for the continental event. She is also the only woman from the State to be part of the team.

Hailing from Anini in Dibang Valley district, Lombo has steadily built her profile in cycling and is regarded as one of the pioneering figures of the sport from the Northeast.

She has also achieved another milestone by becoming the first woman from Arunachal Pradesh to be certified as a commissaire at the National Road Cycling Championship.

Ahead of the championship, the Indian team will undergo a month-long national training camp at Shilaroo in Himachal Pradesh from May 22 to June 20.

The selected contingent includes riders from across the country, including the Army Adventure Wing, Air Force, and States such as Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh, across Elite, Under-23 and Junior categories.

Lombo’s selection is being seen as a significant achievement for Arunachal Pradesh and a source of inspiration for aspiring athletes, particularly women, in the region.