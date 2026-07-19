Arunachal Governor urges youth to transform governance and build a prosperous India

Arunachal Pradesh Governor K.T. Parnaik on July 19 called upon the youth to draw inspiration from India’s rich civilisational legacy and play a transformative role in governance and nation-building.

Addressing a national seminar, the Governor said that young people must carry forward India’s enduring tradition of knowledge and wisdom while contributing actively towards the creation of a prosperous and progressive nation.

Parnaik emphasised that the youth are the driving force behind societal and national transformation and urged them to channel their energy, innovation and commitment towards strengthening governance and public institutions.

The three-day conclave, which began on July 17, was jointly organised by the Bharatiya Itihas Sankalan Samiti, Assam, and the Akhil Bharatiya Itihas Sankalan Yojana, New Delhi, according to an official statement issued by Raj Bhavan.

The seminar brought together scholars, academicians, researchers and participants from across the country to deliberate on India’s historical heritage, cultural legacy and its relevance in contemporary governance and national development.