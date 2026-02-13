Rural empowerment, transparency key to grassroots development: Arunachal DyCM

Chowna Mein on February 13, reiterated the state government’s commitment to strengthening rural infrastructure and empowering farming communities, stressing that transparency, proper documentation and effective monitoring at the panchayat level are crucial for effective implementation of welfare schemes.



Addressing a Chaupal Baithak (community outreach meeting) on the Viksit Bharat–Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-GRAM), Mein said the initiative reflects the collective resolve to ensure that the benefits of good governance reach the last mile under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



The deputy chief minister also flagged off a tractor rally organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party in Namsai district, according to an official statement.



The Viksit Bharat–Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-GRAM Act, 2025) replaces the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act and provides 125 days of guaranteed annual wage employment per rural household.

The outreach programme witnessed enthusiastic participation from farmers, party workers and local residents, sending a strong message of rural empowerment and grassroots development.



Highlighting the role of self-help groups in transforming rural livelihoods, Mein said start-ups and innovation in Arunachal Pradesh are opening new avenues of growth for the youth. He stressed that coordinated efforts, responsible financial management and the use of technology are essential to ensure efficient utilisation of development funds and timely delivery of benefits to rightful beneficiaries.



Later, Mein inaugurated a Botanical Garden at Noi Chenam Tengapani in Namsai in the presence of local MLA Zingnu Namchoom, Deputy Commissioner C.R. Khampa and other officials.



Describing the garden as a symbol of the government’s commitment to biodiversity conservation and ecological awareness, he said Arunachal Pradesh is blessed with immense natural wealth and such initiatives ensure its responsible preservation for future generations.



In another programme, the deputy chief minister inaugurated the annexe building of the district library in Namsai.

He said the new facility reflects the government’s firm commitment to strengthening educational infrastructure and nurturing a culture of reading and lifelong learning.



“A library is not merely a building with books but a space where ideas are born, curiosity is encouraged, and young minds are shaped for the future,” Mein remarked.



The expansion will provide improved facilities and a more conducive environment for students, researchers and knowledge seekers in Namsai and adjoining areas, he added.