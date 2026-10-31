Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has announced that an exhibition showcasing the sacred relics of Lord Buddha will be organised across three districts of the state — Tawang, West Kameng and Namsai.

Speaking in Tawang, Khandu said the exhibition would be held in Tawang, Bomdila in West Kameng district, and Namsai, providing people across the regions an opportunity to view the sacred relics.

Describing the occasion as spiritually significant, the Chief Minister said Buddhists believe that Lord Buddha’s arrival in the state through the sacred relics was an auspicious moment.

He noted that the exhibition, beginning the following day, coincides with an important occasion in Buddhist tradition, commemorating Lord Buddha’s return to Earth from the heavenly realm after imparting teachings to his mother.

Khandu expressed hope that people visiting the exhibition would draw inspiration from the teachings of Lord Buddha and develop greater kindness, compassion and understanding.

He said the initiative offered an opportunity for people to connect with Buddhist traditions and reflect on the timeless values of peace and compassion.