Arunachal Pradesh will make history as it hosts its first international football tournament when the SAFF U-19 Championship comes to Yupia in May 2025.

The state's football association (APFA) secured the hosting rights for the prestigious youth tournament, which will bring together the most promising young talent from across South Asia. The competition will take place at the Golden Jubilee Stadium from May 8-17.

"It is an opportunity to showcase our sporting spirit, upgrade football infrastructure & promote sports tourism," Chief Minister Pema Khandu said in a tweet announcing the news. "Let's make the most of it!"

The tournament represents a significant milestone for football development in India's northeastern region, which has traditionally been a stronghold for the sport but has rarely hosted major international competitions.

The Golden Jubilee Stadium in Yupia, located near the state capital Itanagar, will serve as the primary venue for the championship. The event is expected to draw teams from countries including Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, and other SAFF member nations.

"From May 8-17, the Golden Jubilee Stadium, Yupia, will witness the best young talents from South Asia competing for the soccer title," Khandu noted in his announcement.

The selection of Arunachal Pradesh as host marks a significant step in developing sports infrastructure in the northeastern states and could pave the way for more international sporting events in the region.