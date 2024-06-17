Sangam Kayang of Arunachal Pradesh has etched his name in history by becoming the state's first National Level Football Referee (Level 5). The announcement was made by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) following Sangam Kayang's successful completion of rigorous examinations encompassing fitness, theory, practical, and the national examinations.

The AIFF, in a letter addressed to the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association, conveyed their delight in announcing Sangam Kayang's achievement, marking a proud moment for the northeastern state's footballing community. Sangam Kayang's journey to attaining the prestigious Level 5 referee status exemplifies dedication and perseverance, qualities that are sure to inspire aspiring referees across Arunachal Pradesh.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu took to social media platform X to extend his heartfelt congratulations to Sangam Kayang. In his message, the Chief Minister expressed confidence that Sangam Kayang's accomplishment would serve as a catalyst for others in the state to pursue excellence in football refereeing. He commended Sangam Kayang for his outstanding achievement and conveyed his best wishes for his future endeavors in the realm of football officiating.