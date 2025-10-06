Sant Eshwer Samman marks a decade of honouring India’s unsung social reformers

The Sant Eshwer Foundation celebrated the 10th anniversary of its flagship initiative, the Sant Eshwer Samman, with a grand ceremony at the Bharat Ratna C. Subramaniam Auditorium, New Delhi, marking a decade of commitment to recognising India’s silent changemakers.

Dedicated to acknowledging the spirit of selfless service, this year’s event honoured 18 outstanding individuals and organisations, disbursing ₹32 lakhs across three categories — Vishisht Sewa Samman, Sewa Samman, and Vishesh Sewa Samman. Since its inception, the initiative has distributed over ₹3 crores to 153 social reformers, promoting causes such as tribal upliftment, rural development, women and child welfare, and contributions rooted in Indian ethos.

The event witnessed the esteemed presence of Shri Dattatreya Hosabale, General Secretary, RSS; Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Minister of Rural Development and Agriculture & Farmers Welfare; and Shri Bhupender Yadav, Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, along with leading academicians, civil society leaders, and social activists from across the nation.

Founder and Chairman Kapil Khanna reflected on the foundation’s journey, stating,

“Ten years ago, we began with a small vision to honour society’s silent warriors. Today, while celebrating these remarkable individuals, we feel honoured ourselves. Our growing Sant Eshwer family stands united by shared values of service and compassion.”

Khanna also highlighted the foundation’s commitment to sustainability by introducing eco-friendly, pocket-sized invitation cards to reduce paper wastage — a symbolic gesture underscoring environmental responsibility.

The evening featured vibrant cultural performances, including Mallakhamb, classical Kathak on women empowerment, devotional dances to Ganapati Bappa and Mahadev, and the powerful Operation Sindoor act. A coffee-table book chronicling a decade of inspiring stories was also unveiled, titled “Building the Better Bharat.”

Addressing the gathering, Minister Bhupender Yadav said,

“The essence of Swadeshi Bharat and Atmanirbhar Bharat lies in self-reliance through unity. The Sant Eshwer Foundation’s efforts in recognising selfless social workers truly embody this vision.”

Among the top honourees of the Vishisht Sewa Samman were:

Govardhan Panda (Odisha) – Tribal development initiatives

Devendrappa (Karnataka) – Rural empowerment

Jeevan Anand Sansthan (Maharashtra) – Women and child development

Samarpan Foundation (Uttar Pradesh) – Special contributions rooted in Indian thought

Twelve other individuals and NGOs received the Sewa Samman, including Mahamandaleshwar Raghunath Das ji Farsiwale Baba (Maharashtra), Dr Ambedkar Vanvasi Kalyan Trust (Gujarat), Shri Katung Vaghe (Arunachal Pradesh), and several others from across India for their exemplary service in diverse fields.

In the Vishesh Sewa Samman category, two remarkable organisations — the Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) and Netra Khumbh 2025 — were honoured for their large-scale impact. AWWA, founded in 1966, continues to empower army families and Veer Naris through education and welfare programmes. Netra Khumbh 2025, held at the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, offered free eye check-ups, treatment, and spectacles to lakhs of pilgrims, preventing blindness and spreading hope.

Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan praised the awardees, saying, “The true meaning of life lies in helping others. Those honoured today embody the ancient Indian message of ‘Atmavat Sarvabhuteshu’ — seeing all beings as one’s own soul.”

RSS leader Dattatreya Hosabale added, “The Sant Eshwer Foundation has carried forward the noble spirit of ‘Nar Seva Narayan Seva’ by honouring those who selflessly serve society.”

The Sant Eshwer Samman, over its decade-long journey, continues to spotlight stories of courage, compassion, and transformative social change — inspiring millions to embrace the ethos of service and humanity.