SC orders CBI inquiry into allotment of contracts to Arunachal CM's kin

The Supreme Court of India on April 6 directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to conduct a preliminary inquiry into allegations of irregular allotment of public contracts by the Arunachal Pradesh government to companies linked to relatives of Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and N V Anjaria ordered the probe and asked the CBI to submit its report within 16 weeks, indicating whether a full-fledged independent investigation is warranted.

The court directed the CBI to examine contracts awarded between January 1, 2015, and December 31, 2025, while allowing the agency to expand the scope beyond this period if necessary. It also instructed the Arunachal Pradesh government and its departments to cooperate fully and provide all relevant records within four weeks, ensuring that no documents are destroyed.

Additionally, the Chief Secretary of the state has been asked to appoint a nodal officer within a week to coordinate with the CBI during the inquiry process.

The order came in response to a petition filed by the Save Mon Region Federation and Voluntary Arunachal Senaa, represented by senior advocate Prashant Bhushan. The petitioners alleged that contracts worth around ₹1,270 crore were awarded to firms associated with the Chief Minister’s family, including his spouse, mother, and nephew.

Among the specific allegation, the petition cited contracts awarded to a construction firm linked to Khandu’s spouse and another firm allegedly owned by his nephew, Tsering Tashi, claiming due procedures were not followed in awarding tenders.

The petition, filed in 2024, sought an independent probe by the CBI or a Special Investigation Team (SIT), alleging favouritism in the allocation of key public works contracts.

The case has seen multiple hearings over the past year. In March 2025, the apex court had sought detailed responses from the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of Finance, and the state government regarding the tendering process. Earlier, a report from the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) was also referenced in related proceedings involving allegations against former Chief Minister Dorjee Khandu.

During earlier hearings, then Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna had noted that the CAG report referred to the code of conduct laid down by the Ministry of Home Affairs, which prohibits ministers from extending undue benefits to relatives.

The Supreme Court’s latest direction marks a crucial step in determining whether the allegations merit a deeper criminal investigation.