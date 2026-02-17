SC reserves order on plea seeking CBI probe into contracts linked to Arunachal CM's family

The Supreme Court on February 17 reserved its order on a petition seeking a CBI probe into the award of public works contracts in Arunachal Pradesh to firms allegedly owned by family members of Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and N V Anjaria said that counsel for all parties may file their written submissions within two weeks.

Appearing for the petitioner NGOs — Save Mon Region Federation and Voluntary Arunachal Sena — advocate Prashant Bhushan referred to a recent affidavit filed by the state government and argued that several contracts were awarded to companies owned by members of the chief minister’s family.

He contended that the matter warranted a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation, alleging that the case was “reeking of corruption” and asserting that the state police would not be able to conduct an impartial investigation.

On December 2 last year, the apex court had directed the Arunachal Pradesh government to file a comprehensive affidavit detailing all contracts awarded between 2015 and 2025, including those granted to firms linked to the chief minister’s family members. The matter is now awaiting the court’s final order.