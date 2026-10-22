A joint scientific team from the National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research (NCPOR), the Centre for Earth Sciences & Himalayan Studies (CESHS) and the North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST) has completed its sixth field expedition to Khangri Glacier in the Mago Chu Basin of the Eastern Himalaya in Arunachal Pradesh.

The expedition, which began on October 10, 2026, focused on glacier monitoring, lake surveys and the assessment of changes in the high-altitude cryosphere.

Key activities included establishing a new HydroMAT monitoring site at the outlet of Sangnya Nekhu (Blue) Lake and conducting a detailed bathymetric survey using a sonar-equipped Apache boat.

The team also estimated glacier surface ablation to assess ice loss and installed four new bamboo stakes across Khangri Glacier to support the monitoring of glacier ablation and surface changes.

In addition, aerial surveys were conducted of four lakes identified by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and classified under Risk Types A and B.

The expedition was jointly undertaken by NCPOR under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, CESHS under the Department of Science and Technology of the Arunachal Pradesh government, and NERIST.

Long-term scientific investigations at Khangri Glacier have been continuing for the past four years. The research aims to improve understanding of glacier dynamics, track changes in glacier mass and surface characteristics, and assess how the high-altitude cryosphere is responding to climate change.

The completion of the latest expedition marks another milestone in the ongoing cryosphere research programme in Arunachal Pradesh.