Scientists discover new balsam flower species in Arunachal's West Kameng

A team from the Botanical Survey of India (BSI) has identified a new species of balsam flower, Impatiens rajibiana, in the natural forests of Shergaon in West Kameng district, Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced on October 14.

The discovery adds to India’s rich floral diversity, particularly in Arunachal Pradesh, a state known for its unique biodiversity in the Eastern Himalaya Biodiversity Hotspot.

“Heartiest congratulations to Dr Krishna Chowlu and her dedicated research team from the Botanical Survey of India for their remarkable discovery of Impatiens rajibiana—a new species of balsam found in the natural forests of Shergaon, West Kameng District, Arunachal Pradesh,” Khandu wrote on X.

He added, “Such achievements reaffirm the importance of continued scientific exploration and conservation of our pristine natural heritage. Kudos to the entire team for bringing this new discovery from Arunachal to the world of science!”

BSI scientists have long focused on discovering and documenting balsam species, especially in India’s Northeast. Many of these plants are endemic, occurring only in the region and often in limited numbers. India currently has around 230 known balsam species, including well-known varieties like Impatiens balsamina (garden balsam or touch-me-not).

Between 2013 and 2017, over 16 new species were discovered in Arunachal Pradesh alone, including Impatiens godfreyi and Impatiens sashinborthakurii.