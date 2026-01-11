Scientists discover two new frog species in Arunachal Pradesh

Scientists have discovered two new species of frogs in Arunachal Pradesh, underscoring the state’s rich and largely unexplored biodiversity. The newly identified species, Leptobrachium somani (Soman’s Slender Armed Frog) and Leptobrachium mechuka (Mechuka Slender Armed Frog) belong to the slender armed frog genus Leptobrachium.

The discovery was announced in a research paper published on January 9 in the international scientific journal PeerJ. Globally, 39 species of the Leptobrachium genus are known, of which only four had previously been reported from India.

The study was authored by AN Dikshit, Akalabya Sarmah, Sonali Garg, Tage Tajo, Radhakrishna Upadhyaya K, James Hanken and S D Biju. The researchers are affiliated with the Systematics Lab, Department of Environmental Studies, University of Delhi, and the Department of Organismic and Evolutionary Biology and the Museum of Comparative Zoology at Harvard University.

According to the paper, the new species were identified during a review of fresh field collections using a combination of DNA analysis, morphological characteristics and behavioural observations. The study notes that both species belong to the Leptobrachium bompu species group and exhibit clear genetic distinctions, confirming them as separate species.

Specimens were collected from the Lower Dibang Valley and Shi-Yomi districts of Arunachal Pradesh, areas known for their dense forests and river ecosystems.

Leptobrachium mechuka has been named after the town of Mechuka in Shi-Yomi district, while Leptobrachium somani honours veteran journalist E Somanath, a former senior special correspondent of Malayala Manorama.

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein welcomed the discovery, calling it a proud moment for the state. In a social media post, Mein said the findings highlight the rich biodiversity of Arunachal Pradesh and reaffirm the ecological importance of its forests and river systems. He also stressed the collective responsibility to protect the state’s fragile habitats.