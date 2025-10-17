Scrap dealer arrested for molesting 9-year-old girl in Arunachal Pradesh

A scrap dealer has been arrested in Miao, Arunachal Pradesh, two months after allegedly molesting a nine-year-old girl at her home in the Worong Hill locality.

Hajarat Ali was detained by local residents and handed over to Miao Police on October 14 after the child recognised him when he returned to the neighbourhood.

The alleged assault took place on August 14 when Ali visited the girl's residence to purchase scrap materials. According to the complaint, he requested water and then inappropriately touched the child.

The girl's mother learned of the incident after her daughter's friend disclosed what had happened. When Ali returned to the area two months later, the victim identified him and immediately informed her mother, who raised an alarm.

Residents of Upper Colony apprehended the accused before police arrived.

Miao Police have registered an FIR against Ali under applicable sections of law. Authorities confirmed that an investigation is currently underway to gather evidence and complete procedural requirements.