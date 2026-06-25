Search for four missing in Arunachal flood suspended, to resume on June 26

Search and rescue operations for four people missing after a flash flood struck Arunachal Pradesh's Keyi Panyor district were suspended on Thursday evening, June 25, and will resume on June 26, officials said.

State Disaster Management Secretary Dani Sulu said despite extensive search efforts throughout the day, rescue teams were unable to locate the missing persons.

The flash flood, triggered by incessant rainfall, hit the NEEPCO Colony area at Poosa on Wednesday morning, causing widespread destruction, damaging houses, disrupting road connectivity and triggering landslides at multiple locations.

According to officials, an Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter was deployed to transport additional personnel from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and police to the affected areas, besides evacuating stranded tourists and patients.

Rescue operations on Thursday involved personnel from the district administration, police, SDRF, NEEPCO, ex-servicemen and local volunteers. Additional SDRF teams and equipment were airlifted to the Pitapool area to strengthen ongoing operations.

Preliminary assessments indicate that around 18 residential units in and around the NEEPCO Colony were damaged by the flood. A 35-year-old woman lost her life in the disaster, while 17 others sustained injuries.

The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said the immediate focus remains on tracing the four missing persons and restoring connectivity to affected areas.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall and landslides have cut off six districts — Keyi Panyor, Kra Daadi, Kurung Kumey, Lower Subansiri, Kamle and Upper Subansiri — from the rest of the state. Landslides have also disrupted traffic on the Itanagar-Hoj-Yazali stretch of National Highway-13.

Authorities have intensified efforts to restore road connectivity. Two excavators have been deployed to clear debris, mud and boulders blocking roads towards Potin, while the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) continues road clearance operations from the Kimin side. Restoration work is also progressing from the Hoj side.

The state Home Department said continuous rainfall has blocked several key routes in Keyi Panyor and Papum Pare districts, including the Sagalee-Hoj route, Pitapool-Toru Road, Pitapool-Hoj Road and sections of the Kimin Bypass.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu said the state government is closely monitoring the situation and that all agencies are engaged in rescue, relief and restoration work. He informed that major road blockades from the Pitapool side and near Possa Bridge had been cleared, improving access to affected areas.

Khandu also announced ex gratia assistance to the family of the deceased and relief for the injured in accordance with government norms. He said 14 stranded tourists were airlifted from Ziro to Naharlagun, while another 11 tourists and a patient were evacuated from Daporijo.

Arunachal Pradesh Governor K T Parnaik expressed grief over the loss of life and directed authorities to remain on high alert, identify vulnerable locations, closely monitor weather conditions and issue timely advisories to the public.

