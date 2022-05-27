ITANAGAR: The Khonsa Battalion of IGAR (North) under Spear Corps as part of ‘Operation Sadbhavna’ completed construction of a water storage tank at Khanu village and handed over the same to villagers on May 25 last.

As per a press release, the construction of the storage tank was aimed at increasing water storage facility at village and assisting villagers in storing water for utilization during dry season.

The army said that the water storage tank will benefit 150 villagers of Khanu village and nearby areas.

"Locals appreciated the efforts of security forces towards construction of water storage tank for benefit of villagers," added the release.