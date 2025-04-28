Two construction workers were abducted late Friday night, April 25, from the Pongchau area in Longding district of Arunachal Pradesh, prompting a swift response by security forces.



Acting on precise intelligence, troops from the Indian Army and Assam Rifles launched a coordinated search and rescue operation in the Pangchau region on April 27.



During the operation, security personnel engaged in a firefight with militants from the NSCN (KYA) group. Three insurgents were neutralized in the encounter.



Security forces recovered four automatic weapons, a cache of ammunition, and other war-like stores from the site.



One of the abducted construction workers was successfully rescued during the operation. Efforts are ongoing to locate and rescue the second individual.