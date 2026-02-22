Seijosa gets first official border pillar, major step in Arunachal–Assam boundary resolution

In a significant development in the Arunachal Pradesh–Assam boundary resolution process, the first official border pillar has been successfully installed at Seijosa in Pakke Kessang district.

Sharing the update on X, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu described the milestone as a historic achievement that reflects the spirit of the Namsai Declaration.

According to the Chief Minister, the installation of the pillar marks a transition from decades of uncertainty towards peaceful coexistence, clarity and stability for communities residing along the inter-state border. The demarcation exercise was carried out in close coordination by a joint team of senior officials from both Arunachal Pradesh and Assam to ensure mutual agreement and on-ground accuracy.

Khandu stated that the progress is the result of sustained dialogue and proactive leadership, particularly acknowledging the role of Biyuram Waghe, Chairman of the Regional Committee for Pakke Kessang, along with district administrations and local representatives.

The Seijosa pillar is expected to serve as a blueprint for the remaining demarcation process, strengthening cooperation between the two neighbouring states and paving the way for long-term harmony, development and confidence among people living in the border areas.