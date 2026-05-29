“Self-reliant Arunachal through organic farming”: Mama Natung, Mega Food Park promoter hold key development talks

Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister Mama Natung on May 29 held discussions with Mega Food Park promoter Likha Maaj on entrepreneurship, organic farming and initiatives aimed at making the state self-reliant.

The meeting, held in the presence of Arunachal Pradesh Director General of Police, focused on development-oriented collaboration and strengthening local economic opportunities through agriculture and food processing sectors.

Likha Maaj, the lead promoter of the state’s lone Mega Food Park, expressed gratitude to the Home Minister and the DGP for their guidance and encouragement towards promoting a self-reliant Arunachal Pradesh, particularly in the field of organic farming.

According to those present at the meeting, the interaction reflected a shared vision for a stronger, progressive and economically self-sustaining Arunachal Pradesh through entrepreneurship and sustainable development initiatives.

Maaj has been entrusted with responsibilities within the state leadership and brings experience in organic farming and agro-based development initiatives to support economic growth in the frontier state.