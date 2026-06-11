Senior BJP leader Tai Tagak elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Arunachal Pradesh

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tai Tagak has been elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Arunachal Pradesh, securing the lone seat from the state.

Tagak, a veteran leader of the BJP in Arunachal Pradesh, has served the state in various capacities over the years. With his election to the Upper House of Parliament, he will now represent the aspirations, concerns, and interests of the people of Arunachal Pradesh at the national level.

The election of Tagak is expected to further strengthen the state’s representation in Parliament, with his extensive experience in public life likely to contribute to discussions on issues concerning Arunachal Pradesh and the wider Northeast region.

Congratulating Tai Tagak on his election, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said that the achievement was well deserved and expressed confidence that his experience and commitment would help strengthen the voice of the state in Parliament.

Tagak’s unopposed election comes as the BJP retained the Rajya Sabha seat from Arunachal Pradesh, where the party had fielded him as its sole candidate.