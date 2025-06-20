East Arunachal DC inspects septage management plant in Namsai

The Commissioner of Urban Affairs and Divisional Commissioner of East Arunachal, Vivek Pandey, on June 20, inspected the Septage Management with Treatment Plant at Chongkham, accompanied by the Deputy Commissioners of Namsai and Lohit, along with officials from the executing department.

The plant, which caters to cluster towns including Namsai, Chongkham, Tezu, and Roing, was funded under the 2021–22 Budget Announcement.

The project is being executed by the Department of Urban Affairs, Namsai Division, with M/s ACE Alliance as the implementing firm.

Septage management plays a critical role in urban sanitation by ensuring the safe collection, transportation, treatment, and disposal or reuse of waste from on-site sanitation systems such as septic tanks.

The initiative is particularly vital in areas lacking centralized sewer infrastructure, aiming to safeguard both public health and the environment.