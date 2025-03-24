Tawang MLA Namgey Tsering inaugurated Seva Aapke Dwar 2.0 at Kidphel, accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Kanki Darang, Superintendent of Police Dr. D.W. Thungon, Additional Deputy Commissioner Sangey Wangmu Mosobi, EAC Kyidphel Tsering Choedon, senior public leader Tenzin Monpa, and other esteemed leaders of Kidphel Circle.



This visionary initiative, launched under the leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu, aims to make government services more accessible and efficient. By eliminating the need for villagers to travel long distances for administrative work, Seva Aapke Dwar 2.0 ensures that essential services reach citizens at their doorstep.







The program enables residents to obtain key documents instantly and gain awareness about various state and central government schemes and benefits.



During the event, MLA Namgey Tsering expressed his deep appreciation for CM Pema Khandu’s commitment to a people-centric governance model, highlighting that this initiative reflects the government’s dedication to inclusive development and citizen welfare.