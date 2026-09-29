Seva Sankalp Abhiyan camp brings government services to villagers in Arunachal’s Namsing circle

Residents of Namsing Circle and adjoining areas under Mebo Sub-Division in Arunachal Pradesh’s East Siang district accessed various government services at a Seva Sankalp Abhiyan camp held at Government Higher Secondary School, Borguli, on September 29.

The camp was organised as part of a district-wide public outreach initiative aimed at bringing government services to people's doorsteps and facilitating access to Central and State government welfare schemes.

Bapiyang Tayeng, Zilla Parishad Member representing Monggu Banggo-I, attended the programme as the chief guest, accompanied by Toimi Tagi, Circle Officer of Namsing. Officials from various departments under Mebo Sub-Division, Gaon Burahs from Borguli and neighbouring villages, village heads, and public representatives from the People's Party of Arunachal (PPA) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were also present.

During the camp, eligible beneficiaries received assistance in obtaining Scheduled Tribe (ST), Permanent Residence Certificate (PRC) and birth certificates. Residents were also provided information and guidance on various government services and welfare programmes.

The services covered under the initiative included health programmes, Aadhaar enrolment and corrections, financial literacy, pension and insurance schemes, agricultural assistance, bank account-related services and other welfare benefits, subject to government guidelines and eligibility requirements.

The camp was organised under the district-wide Seva Sankalp Abhiyan programme initiated following an order issued by East Siang Deputy Commissioner Sonalika Jiwani on September 24. The initiative seeks to familiarise residents with government schemes and facilitate enrolment for eligible beneficiaries, in line with the Seva Aapke Dwar approach.

Similar outreach camps were also held on September 29 at Government Higher Secondary School, Sille, covering nearby villages under the Sille-Oyan Circle in Ruksin Sub-Division, and at Government Higher Secondary School, Balek, near Pasighat, for residents of surrounding areas under the 38th Pasighat East Assembly Constituency.

Through these camps, the district administration aims to improve access to public services, simplify application procedures and ensure that government schemes reach eligible residents, particularly those living in rural and remote areas.