Seven Bills, including GST amendment, introduced in Arunachal Assembly

As many as seven significant Bills were introduced in the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly on March 6, covering areas ranging from fire safety and education reforms to taxation and urban planning.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu introduced the Arunachal Pradesh Fire and Emergency Services Bill, which aims to provide for the maintenance of fire and emergency services in the state and strengthen provisions for fire prevention and safety measures in buildings and premises.

Education Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona tabled the Arunachal Pradesh Transfer and Posting of Employees of Education Department (Regulation and Management) Bill to create a comprehensive legal framework for regulating transfers and postings of both teaching and non-teaching staff in the education department.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who also holds the Finance, Planning and Investment portfolios, introduced the Arunachal Pradesh Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill to amend the state GST Act, 2017. He also introduced the Arunachal Pradesh Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (Amendment) Bill seeking amendments to the FRBM Act, 2006.

Panchayati Raj Minister Ojing Tasing introduced the Arunachal Pradesh Local Authorities (Prohibition of Defection) (Amendment) Bill to amend the Local Authorities (Prohibition of Defection) Act, 2003.

Urban Affairs Minister Balo Raja tabled the Arunachal Pradesh Urban and Country Planning (Amendment) Bill, while Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona also introduced the Arunachal Pradesh Salaries, Allowances and Pension of Members of Legislative Assembly (Amendment) Bill.

All the Bills seek amendments or new frameworks in their respective sectors and will be taken up for further discussion in the Assembly in the coming days.