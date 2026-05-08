Seven child labourers rescued during crackdown in Arunachal’s Seppa

Authorities in Seppa launched a coordinated crackdown on child labour across several commercial establishments in the town, rescuing seven minor children engaged in labour from garages, car wash centres and shops.

The rescue operation was led by Tashi W. Thongdok along with Labour and Employment Officer Ashok Sonam, Child Welfare Committee Chairperson Chacho D. Bagang, Sub-Inspector D. Tachang and his police team, as well as DCPU Protection Officer Katung Gyadi.

During the inspection drive conducted across Seppa Market, officials identified and rescued seven minors allegedly engaged in child labour at different establishments.

According to officials, the rescued children were produced before the competent authority and subsequently placed in a Child Care Institution (CCI) for their safety, rehabilitation and further care.

The administration said the operation was part of ongoing efforts to curb child labour and ensure protection of children’s rights in the district.