Seven high-risk glacial lakes identified in Arunachal's Tawang, downstream villages put on alert

At least seven high-risk glacial lakes have been identified in the Mago area of Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang district, prompting authorities to step up disaster preparedness among communities living downstream.

The Arunachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), along with the Tawang District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), has launched an awareness and training programme for people living in areas vulnerable to Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs).

The campaign began at Mago village under Thingbu Circle, covering vulnerable settlements such as Duri as well as personnel stationed at an Indian Army camp in the area.

During the programme, residents were briefed on the location, altitude and distance of the identified glacial lakes from downstream settlements. Officials and experts also explained how a sudden breach of a glacial lake could send large volumes of water downstream and affect settlements and other critical locations.

Senior Consultant Dr Bhupen Mili explained the causes and mechanisms of GLOFs, their potential impact and the estimated time floodwaters could take to reach Duri village, the Army camp and other vulnerable areas.

Residents were also trained to identify safe evacuation routes and designated shelters, follow evacuation procedures and prepare community-level response plans.

Deputy Director of SDMA Dorjee Khandu said six of the seven high-risk lakes identified in the Mago area share a common downstream drainage system that passes through several villages, including Duri.

He stressed the need for locally appropriate early-warning systems capable of reaching residents quickly in the event of a GLOF. Khandu said Duri could be among the first settlements affected by floodwaters and therefore required particular attention.

Referring to recent instances of severe flooding in the Himalayan region, he urged residents in vulnerable areas to remain prepared and, where necessary, consider gradually moving to safer locations.

“Natural disasters of such magnitude cannot always be prevented, but preparedness, effective early warning and timely evacuation can significantly reduce risks to lives and property,” he said.

Tawang District Disaster Management Officer Gendan Tsomu urged villagers to take the training seriously and pass on the knowledge to family members and others in their communities.

The SDRF team, led by Sangey Thinley, subsequently conducted practical sessions on first aid, basic search and rescue techniques and the use of rescue equipment. Mock drills were also held to give participants hands-on experience in responding to emergencies.

The programme has so far covered Mago village, Indian Army and Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel stationed there, the Thingbu Hydel area, and residents of New Maling and Tongsheng villages.

Officials said the programme will be extended to other vulnerable downstream settlements, including Phonda, Chaksam, Grenkhar and Dungshengmang.

A separate GLOF awareness programme was also held at Chagzam village under Kyidphel Circle on Monday.

Villagers living along the downstream areas of the Tawang Chhu were briefed on the risks associated with glacial lake outburst floods and urged to remain alert, particularly amid changing climatic conditions.

Officials and disaster management experts explained the location, altitude and distance of identified high-risk glacial lakes, along with their possible impact on downstream communities and the importance of early preparedness and timely evacuation.

Kyidphel ZPM Tenzin Yendra Monpa also participated in the programme and appealed to villagers to remain informed and prepared rather than panic during emergencies. He urged residents to follow advisories issued by the authorities during any disaster situation.

The awareness and training initiatives are aimed at strengthening community-level preparedness, improving early-warning and evacuation mechanisms, and building local capacity to respond to a possible GLOF in Tawang’s high-altitude areas.