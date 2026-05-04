Sex racket busted in Arunachal’s Roing; four women from Assam rescued

In a late-night crackdown on an alleged prostitution network, police in Lower Dibang Valley district of Arunachal Pradesh conducted a surprise raid at a resort in Roing, rescuing four women from Assam and detaining multiple individuals linked to the operation.

Acting on specific intelligence and prior complaints about illegal activities, a police team led by the Officer-in-Charge carried out the raid at Lego Resort in Meka on Sunday night. During the operation, four women, reportedly brought from the Tinsukia region of Assam, were rescued and taken to Roing Police Station.

Police also took the resort manager, several customers, and the resort owner into custody for questioning. Officials said the individuals were allegedly caught in the act during the raid. Preliminary findings suggest that the racket involved bringing women from Assam while most of the clientele were local.

Sources indicated that police had been receiving inputs for several days regarding suspected immoral activities at the location, including both confidential complaints and concerns raised in public forums. Authorities expressed concern that such networks could draw local youth into exploitative activities and pose serious public health risks.

A case has been registered at Roing Police Station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act (ITPA), and further investigation is underway.

