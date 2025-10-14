Shaurya motorcycle rally: Indian Army tribute to the unsung heroes of 1962 war

In a poignant tribute to the valour and sacrifice of the soldiers who fought in the 1962 India–China War, the Indian Army today flagged off the four-day “Shaurya Motorcycle Rally” from Likabali Military Station.

The initiative honours the indomitable courage, spirit, and dedication of those who defended the nation’s frontiers in one of the most challenging terrains and circumstances in Indian military history.

The rally, jointly organised by the Indian Army and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), will cover nearly 900 kilometres across the rugged landscapes and remote valleys of Arunachal Pradesh, retracing the historic routes taken during the 1962 conflict. The contingent comprises 20 riders—serving personnel from the Indian Army and ITBP—along with 12 civilian participants from Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

Along the route, the rally will pass through key locations such as Basar, Borarupak, Menga, Shere Thapa Memorial, Taksing, Daporijo, Ziro, and Neelam Tebi War Memorial. As part of its outreach programme, the team will engage with local communities, conduct motivational interactions with students, and organise awareness campaigns under the themes “No Drugs” and “No School Dropouts”, an initiative supported by the Government of Arunachal Pradesh.

The rally also includes felicitation ceremonies for local heroes and community members who have contributed to national unity and development in the border regions. Supported by local administration, these activities aim to strengthen the bond between the armed forces and civilians while fostering a spirit of patriotism and collective responsibility.

More than a symbolic ride, the Shaurya Motorcycle Rally represents a heartfelt effort to preserve the legacy of India’s unsung heroes and showcase the untouched splendour of the Subansiri Valley. It stands as a reminder of the Army’s enduring commitment to national service, remembrance, and unity.