Shyaro hydroelectric project to boost local power supply in Tawang: Dy CM Chowna Mein

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on April 10 said the Shyaro micro hydroelectric project in Tawang will significantly strengthen local power generation and reduce dependence on external electricity sources.



Mein, who also holds the Power and Hydropower portfolios, made the remarks after visiting the 2×1.5 MW project under Jang in the border district. He inspected the site along with officials from the state’s Power and Hydropower departments.



The Deputy Chief Minister said the project is currently undergoing a trial run and is expected to be formally inaugurated next month.



Highlighting its importance, Mein noted that the project would help ensure a more stable electricity supply for nearby communities. He said it marks a key step towards improving energy security in the region by strengthening local generation and reducing reliance on power imported from outside the district.



Emphasising the role of clean energy in remote areas, Mein said hydropower initiatives are essential for sustainable development in the Himalayan state. He added that harnessing natural resources in an environmentally responsible manner would also improve the quality of life for people living in high-altitude regions.



The Shyaro micro hydroelectric project is designed to generate power using the natural flow of mountain streams. Officials said that once operational, it will enhance the local power network and ensure a more reliable electricity supply in Tawang.



Micro and small hydropower projects are considered crucial for remote and border areas like Tawang, where connectivity challenges often affect consistent power supply. Such initiatives also contribute to environmentally sustainable energy generation while supporting local development.