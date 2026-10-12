Siang dam row: Congress demands release of 4 Adi activists, pause on field activities

The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on October 12 demanded the immediate withdrawal of security forces from areas affected by the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP), warning that pursuing the mega dam without the consent of indigenous communities could escalate tensions and threaten peace.

Addressing a press conference at Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan, former APCC president Takam Sanjoy accused the government of adopting a coercive approach towards communities opposing the project and called for dialogue instead of confrontation.

Sanjoy said the controversy surrounding SUMP had evolved beyond hydropower generation and infrastructure development into a larger question of democratic consent, indigenous rights and public trust.

“The people of Arunachal Pradesh are not against development. They are entitled to ask what kind of development is being pursued, at whose cost, and with whose consent. Their questions cannot be answered with police deployment, arrests or administrative pressure,” he said.

Presenting a 13-point charter of demands, the Congress sought the withdrawal of paramilitary forces and police personnel from project-affected areas. It also demanded the withdrawal of FIRs against protesting villagers, youths and students wherever legally justified, and a review of suspension and termination orders issued against gaon buras (village heads) and government employees.

The party further demanded the immediate release of four detained Adi activists — Adum Tayom, Omak Paron, Okut Paloh and Oson Paron — along with a fair legal review of the cases registered against them, including the reported invocation of the Arunachal Pradesh Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 2014.

“The government must understand that peace cannot be restored by creating fear. The more the people feel unheard, the more difficult it will become to rebuild public confidence,” Sanjoy said.

Congress questions Rs 350-crore development package

Raising concerns over the Rs 350-crore Special Development and Livelihood Package, Sanjoy demanded that its disbursement be suspended until the government publicly disclosed the eligibility criteria, beneficiary lists and allocation details.

He also called for an independent inquiry into allegations that financial assistance was being linked to support for the project. Sanjoy questioned whether people signing memoranda of understanding (MoUs) had been adequately informed about their implications.

“Public money is meant to empower people, not purchase their silence or manufacture consent,” he said.

The Congress also sought a temporary halt to field activities linked to the project's Pre-Feasibility Report (PFR) until public confidence was restored.

It demanded a written undertaking from the state government and NHPC that construction would not proceed without the consent of affected communities following a lawful and transparent consultation process.

China dam project and indigenous rights

Referring to China's proposed mega dam on the Yarlung Tsangpo, Sanjoy acknowledged the strategic concerns surrounding the Siang project but maintained that national security considerations should not override indigenous rights, environmental scrutiny and democratic accountability.

Invoking former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's Panchsheel principles for tribal development, he said development should respect customary institutions, indigenous cultures and the aspirations of local communities.

He also called for the restoration and protection of the traditional Kebang system and direct engagement with the Siang Indigenous Farmers Forum (SIFF), village elders, youth organisations and other stakeholders.

Warning that continued confrontation could trigger wider opposition to hydropower projects across Arunachal Pradesh, Sanjoy said the government needed to address the concerns of affected communities through dialogue.

Meanwhile, the APCC announced that its president, Bosiram Siram, would lead a delegation to submit a memorandum to the governor, chief minister and chief secretary, seeking urgent intervention on the party's demands.

The Congress said it would continue supporting affected communities through democratic and constitutional means.

