The Human Rights of Arunachal (HRA) has called for an impartial inquiry into a reported meeting between former Adi Baane Kebang (United) [ABK (U)] president Thomas Borang and Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister, alleging that questions surrounding the meeting and its possible connection with the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) need to be addressed transparently.

In a statement issued under the leadership of its chairman, Dr Kipa Kaha, HRA urged the ABK (U) leadership to constitute an independent fact-finding committee to establish the purpose of the meeting, the identities and roles of those present, whether the organisation's executive members had authorised it, and whether any project-related commitments were discussed or made.

The organisation also appealed to the competent law-enforcement authorities to examine the available evidence and determine whether the matter warrants criminal proceedings. It said an FIR should be registered if sufficient grounds are established under the law, stressing that its demand for an investigation should not be construed as a declaration of guilt against any individual.

HRA clarified that it had no objection to Borang meeting the Chief Minister in his personal capacity after stepping down as ABK (U) president. However, it said any meeting undertaken in an official capacity on behalf of the organisation should follow established institutional procedures, including consultation and accountability.

The organisation also referred to Borang's reported decision to resign on health grounds, stating that it did not intend to question his personal health circumstances. However, given the concerns surrounding SUMP, it called for greater clarity on decisions taken during his tenure and urged both Borang and the current ABK (U) leadership to respond to the questions raised by members of the organisation and the public.

HRA further sought clarification on the role and responsibilities of the High-Power Committee associated with SUMP, including its chairman, state minister Ojin Tasing, wherever relevant to the inquiry.

HRA Seeks Clarity on SUMP

The organisation said sections of the Adi community, particularly residents of Siang and Upper Siang districts, had expressed apprehensions about the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project and its potential implications for ancestral land, livelihoods, cultural heritage and the environment.

It called for meaningful consultation with affected communities and transparent disclosure of project-related information, saying their concerns should be appropriately considered before decisions affecting them are taken.

HRA also urged elected representatives, including Lok Sabha MP Tapir Gao and MLAs Alo Libang, Onit Panyang, Oken Tayeng and Tapi Darang, to publicly clarify their positions on the project.

The organisation requested the representatives to disclose relevant written communications, resolutions, agreements or official records concerning SUMP that may be in their possession, subject to applicable laws and legitimate confidentiality requirements.

While calling for public accountability, HRA said it did not support unsubstantiated conclusions that any elected representative had compromised the interests of constituents. It maintained, however, that public representatives must explain their positions on issues affecting the communities they represent.

HRA Welcomes Public Discussion, Appeals for Unity

HRA also welcomed a social media briefing by senior Adi community member Oyem Dai, describing constructive public discussion and the exchange of differing views as important to democratic accountability.

The organisation said disagreements over SUMP or questions concerning the conduct of individuals should not undermine the dignity of the Adi community or create divisions among communities in Arunachal Pradesh.

Emphasising the historical, cultural and political contributions of the Adi people, HRA appealed to community organisations, elected representatives, civil society groups and citizens to uphold mutual respect, peace, unity and constitutional values.

The organisation reiterated its demand for an impartial fact-finding exercise by ABK (U), an evidence-based assessment by law-enforcement authorities, public clarification from the elected representatives concerned and meaningful consultation with communities that may be affected by SUMP.

HRA said transparency and accountability were necessary to protect community interests, maintain public confidence in institutions and ensure that development-related decisions take legitimate public concerns into account.