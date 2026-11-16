Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has described the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) as a strategic necessity for India's water security and defence, citing concerns over China's reported plan to construct a massive hydropower project on the Yarlung Tsangpo river in Tibet.

Speaking to journalists during a National Press Day programme in Itanagar on November 16, Khandu said power generation was not the primary objective of the proposed project. Instead, he said, SUMP was primarily intended to regulate and monitor upstream water flows and protect downstream regions from possible adverse consequences of China's proposed dam.

The Yarlung Tsangpo flows through Arunachal Pradesh as the Siang before entering Assam as the Brahmaputra and Bangladesh as the Jamuna.

Khandu said China's reported plan to build a 60,000-MW hydropower project on the river had raised concerns over possible water storage or diversion and its impact on downstream areas. He added that China had incorporated the project into its five-year plan and reportedly laid its foundation stone in 2025.

According to the Chief Minister, despite India and Bangladesh seeking information, Beijing had not shared sufficient details about the project. He also pointed to the absence of a binding international framework for water-sharing between the countries as a major concern.

Khandu said the proposed SUMP would have a storage capacity of around 9.2 billion cubic metres (BCM), compared with the reported 5.2 BCM capacity of the Chinese project. This, he said, would enable India to regulate river flows and respond to possible changes in water discharge.

The Chief Minister said SUMP was designated a national project in 2008 but had witnessed little progress for several years. The pace of developments picked up after the Chinese leadership's visit to the region in 2021 and the subsequent inclusion of its mega dam proposal in China's development plan.

Describing SUMP as one of the 16 national projects taken up since Independence, Khandu said the proposed investment of nearly Rs 2 lakh crore could transform the region.

Acknowledging that the government had not adequately communicated the project's objectives and implications to people at the grassroots level, he said committees had been constituted to create awareness and address concerns. The government was also engaging community-based organisations, the Adi Bane Kebang, student bodies and youth organisations.

On the protests against the project, Khandu said concerns of local communities should be addressed through dialogue and proper dissemination of information. He noted that the agitation had witnessed incidents of violence, including damage to public and private property, prompting the deployment of security personnel to maintain law and order.

Condemning the destruction of houses, agricultural land and common water-supply facilities, he said such incidents should be investigated. He maintained that people were free to support or oppose the project but should not face intimidation or coercion.

Khandu clarified that the pre-feasibility report (PFR) exercise was only an initial technical assessment and did not amount to a final decision on implementing the project. He also said villages were not required to sign memoranda of understanding to allow the exercise.

The exact number of villages and properties likely to be affected, along with the extent of the project's backwater, would be determined only after detailed feasibility studies, he said. Social Impact Assessment and Environmental Impact Assessment studies would follow.

He further assured that land, houses, agricultural and horticultural assets would be assessed for compensation and that an adequate rehabilitation and resettlement package would be worked out for affected families.

The Chief Minister urged the media to examine all aspects of the project, present different viewpoints and avoid emotional narratives or misinformation.