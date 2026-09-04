Siang River erosion threatens farmland in Arunachal’s Mebo, Borguli villagers seek permanent protection

Severe erosion along the Siang River has destroyed large tracts of agricultural land in several villages under Mebo Sub-Division of Arunachal Pradesh’s East Siang district, threatening the livelihoods of farming families.

The situation has become particularly concerning in Borguli village, where river erosion is reportedly advancing towards valuable wet rice cultivation fields.

Villagers said flooding and erosion have already swept away large areas of cash crops and bamboo groves. They have appealed to the state government for urgent intervention and permanent flood-control and erosion-protection measures.

Local resident Otil Tayeng said he has already lost around eight acres of bamboo plantation to the advancing river. The bamboo grove was an important source of income for his family.

Tayeng said his agricultural land is the primary source of livelihood for his family and helps him support his children’s education. With the erosion continuing to advance, he fears that the remaining farmland could also be washed away.

According to Tayeng, erosion in the area began in 2021 and has intensified over the years, increasing the vulnerability of farmers and residents living along the riverbank.

The affected villagers have urged Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng and Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu to treat the issue as a priority and initiate permanent embankment reinforcement and other effective flood-protection measures.

Residents said immediate and long-term intervention is necessary to protect agricultural land, livelihoods and properties from further erosion before more areas are lost to the Siang River.