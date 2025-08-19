Arunachal's Begging village inks pact to support pre-feasibility report of Siang project

Begging Village of East Siang district, Arunachal Pradesh, on August 19, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the state government to facilitate the preparation of the Pre-Feasibility Report (PFR) of the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP). The signing took place in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and MLA-cum-Advisor (Hydro Power) Ninong Ering.

Hydro Power Minister Ojing Tasing hailed the agreement as a landmark moment, noting that it was “not just about a project—it is about unlocking Arunachal’s immense potential in hydropower, economic growth, and employment opportunities.”

He said the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project would serve as a symbol of progress by ensuring energy security for the nation while generating prosperity, connectivity, and livelihood opportunities for the people of the state.

Lauding the residents of Begging for their trust in the government, Tasing said the MoU reflected people’s confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

“This MoU is not merely a document—it is a testament to the confidence of our people in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pema Khandu , who are relentlessly working to unlock Arunachal’s vast potential. This MoU is a great boost for the state’s future, reaffirming our Government’s commitment to harnessing the blessings of nature for the welfare of our people and for the strengthening of the nation. Together, we are scripting a new chapter of progress for Arunachal Pradesh,” he added.

The Siang Upper Multipurpose Project is among the mega hydropower initiatives envisioned to harness the state’s abundant river resources for long-term energy and economic security.