Six quintals of active bombs recovered on Assam-Arunachal border
The bombs, which had been inadvertently left from Air Force testing exercises conducted 25 years ago, were originally dropped in the area for experimental purposes.
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Six quintals of active bombs recovered on Assam-Arunachal border
Police have recovered six quintals of active bombs near the Assam-Arunachal border in Dullung.
The bombs, which had been inadvertently left from Air Force testing exercises conducted 25 years ago, were originally dropped in the area for experimental purposes. Two bombs, weighing 500 kg and 100 kg respectively, were part of the test.
Having left a legacy of experimental bombing during tests conducted 25 years back, the bombs are an experimental drop in the area. Among the bombs is one of 500 kg weight and another of 100 kg weight.
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