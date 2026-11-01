Six young athletes from Arunachal Pradesh have been selected for specialised sports training following a three-day talent scouting camp conducted by the Army Sports Institute (ASI), Pune, in Tawang from October 27 to 29.

More than 70 students from across the state participated in the camp. Of the six selected youngsters, four were chosen for archery, one for weightlifting and one for athletics.

The selected athletes will receive free education along with specialised training in their respective sports disciplines.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu congratulated the selected students and said the talent scouting camp would be organised annually in collaboration with the Indian Army to identify and nurture promising sporting talent from different parts of Arunachal Pradesh.

He also thanked the Indian Army and everyone involved in making the initiative possible.