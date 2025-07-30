Arunachal's East Siang DC emphasises skill development, support systems for recovering youth

The Deputy Commissioner of Arunachal Pradesh's East Siang district, Sonalika Jiwani, has called for a structured approach to reintegrate recovering youth into society through skill development, career counselling, and sustained positive interventions. She urged the creation of an enabling support system to help them find direction and purpose.

Addressing the 11th monthly District NCORD (Narco Coordination) meeting, organised by East Siang Police at the DC’s Conference Hall, Jiwani lauded the proactive steps taken by the district police, stakeholder departments, NGOs, and anti-drug activists in the ongoing anti-drug campaign. She stressed the need to intensify efforts for a drug-free society.

The meeting reviewed actions taken on issues like ensuring SOP compliance by rehab centres, enforcement of alcohol bans in public spaces with mandatory signage, awareness campaigns in schools, and enhanced patrolling in vulnerable areas.

Jiwani directed departments including Industries and Skill Development to conduct awareness drives and assist youth in accessing self-employment and entrepreneurship schemes, along with various skill training opportunities. She also sought a time-bound action report.

Superintendent of Police Pankaj Lamba informed that over 12,000 students across Pasighat and sub-divisional schools had been covered under awareness campaigns as part of the Voice Against Drug Abuse (VADA) Clubs initiative under Operation Dawn 2.0 by Arunachal Pradesh Police. He also highlighted the police's collaboration with the Tax & Excise Department to crack down on illegal liquor sales.

Dy. SP Ayub Boko briefed the gathering on recent enforcement measures by the Anti-Drug Squad. In-charges of rehabilitation centres also shared challenges they face in providing effective care and reintegration support.

The meeting was attended by SDPO Dr. Akansha T. Milind, EAC Ruksin John Modi, Jt. DHS Dr. T. Tali, Supt. T\&E Kanggong Dai, DMO Dr. Komling Perme, CDPO Kaling Moyong, DDSE Odhuk Tabing, WASE president Yamik Dulom Darang, GS Joya Tasung Moyong, Anti-Drug Warrior Gumin Mize, and other stakeholders.