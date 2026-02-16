Snowfall alert: Arunachal's Lower Dibang police issue strict travel advisory for Mayodia route

The Office of the Superintendent of Police, Lower Dibang Valley district, has issued a public advisory in view of ongoing snowfall at Mayodia and the expected rise in vehicular movement towards the popular tourist destination.

In the advisory dated February 16, 2026, Superintendent of Police Manish Shaurya, IPS, cautioned that only experienced drivers familiar with hilly and snow-bound terrain should undertake travel towards Mayodia. Inexperienced drivers have been advised to avoid the route to prevent accidents and traffic disruptions.

The police have directed motorists to ensure that their vehicles are in proper mechanical condition, with adequate fuel, functional brakes, good tyre grip, and essential safety equipment before setting out. Visitors and tourists have been strictly advised not to park vehicles along the roadside to enjoy snowfall, as such stoppages may obstruct traffic movement and hamper emergency response operations.

All drivers have been instructed to adhere strictly to traffic regulations, maintain safe distances between vehicles, avoid over-speeding, and refrain from rash or negligent driving. The advisory also warns against creating congestion at narrow stretches or other vulnerable points along the route, urging the public to follow directions issued by traffic personnel deployed in the area.

In case of emergencies, citizens have been asked to immediately contact the Officer-in-Charge of Roing Police Station at 8414955820 for assistance.

The district police have appealed to the public to cooperate with the administration to ensure safe and smooth movement during the snowfall period, stating that the advisory has been issued in the interest of public safety.