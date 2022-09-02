Social Activist Sama Cheda files an FIR to Itanagar Police Station against Tarh Tahar, President, Arunachal Against Corruption (AAC) for breach of trust/ Agreement, cheating or betray of organization, fraud, breach the peace and tranquility among the member and misuse of organization for personal benefits.

“With reference to above cited subject, it is to bring to your immediate notice that one Shri Tarh Tahar President, Arunachal Against Corruption, AAC organized a protest peaceful dharna for 28 days at Tennis court IG Park, Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh in protest against rampant corruption in the state but state govt. did not response which resulted to organize another protest in form of DELHI CHALO FOOT MARCH on 21st August 2022. Accordingly our team reaches in West Bengal”, the FIR reads.

“Shri Tarh Tahar led the team for DELHI CHALO FOOT MARCH with terms and condition. The team AAC have agreed upon not to leave the protest FOOT MARCH in half way without fulfiling the demands and insisted all the members to protest against the state govt. for his personal benefits. On insisting of him, all the DELHI CHALO FOOT MARCH members have injured and bed ridden”, the FIR further reads.

It also alleged that Tahar, the president of AAC conspire to go for DELHI CHALO FOOT MARCH with criminal intimidation against state govt. and preplan to cheat and betrayal.

“Tahar withdrew the DELHI CHALO FOOT MARCH protest STAT with mala fides intention without consent of team and hurts the sentiment of innocent public of state by his act mislead, cheating and fraud. Tahar breaches the peace and tranquility amongst the protester which may create serious law and order amongst the protestors and public.

The social activist also mentioned in the FIR that Tahar hurts the sentiment of people of Arunachal by his act of cheating and misleads the innocent public of state.

“In view of aforesaid fact and circumstances, it is requested your good office to kindly investigate matter thoroughly and book him under appropriate section of law”, it added.