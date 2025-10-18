Social welfare group demands suspension of Arunachal officials over multi-crore land compensation 'scam'

The East Kameng Social Welfare Cultural Organisation (EKSWCO) has demanded the immediate suspension of Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Nigam and District Land Revenue and Settlement Officer (DLRSO) Takam Kechak following allegations of a multi-crore land compensation scam linked to the Lada-Sarli Frontier Highway project.

In a strongly worded statement issued today, EKSWCO accused the officials of serious irregularities in the land acquisition process for Packages 4 and 5 of the 126-kilometre highway, which connects East Kameng to Kurung Kumey districts. The organisation warned that the scandal could delay the strategic infrastructure project, crucial for improving connectivity and development in Arunachal Pradesh’s remote border areas.



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A site verification committee that visited East Kameng reportedly found multiple discrepancies in the disbursement of compensation. Officials allegedly sanctioned multi-crore payments to beneficiaries for land that, according to records, was empty, while nonexistent RCC buildings were shown. EKSWCO described the findings as “blatant misuse of public funds” and demanded urgent investigation and accountability.

“The irregularities in compensation for the affected land along the upcoming Frontier Highway are staggering,” EKSWCO stated, calling for both Nigam and Kechak to be immediately relieved of their duties pending a thorough inquiry. The organisation emphasised that such lapses not only undermine public trust but also threaten the timely completion of a project vital for Arunachal Pradesh’s strategic and socio-economic interests.

Authorities have yet to comment on the allegations, while EKSWCO has urged the state government to act swiftly to safeguard public funds and ensure transparency in the ongoing Frontier Highway project.