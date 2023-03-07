Entrepreneur cum social worker Taba Yall Nabam was accorded a warm welcome at the Donyi Polo Airport of Itanagar as she returned from Delhi bringing the laudable award of Woman of Substance.

The woman of Substance award is awarded to women who are strong, powerful, and independent presenting to be an inspiration for all.

Yall stated that she is dedicating this award to all the women of Arunachal Pradesh who must also be the change makers in families and society.

Taba Yall Nabam talking exclusively to India today NE informed about the award she got in New Delhi on the eve of International Women's day, she stated that this award is for Women of Substance organized by NGO “I Can Foundation” of Gaurav Gautam.

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“Gaurav and his entire partners organized this event where women from all over India level participated in a different category and I was awarded in the special category of “Women Changemaker”. I thanked the entire organizing committee, I am awarded this category because of my multiple roles in society, as I am a social activist, artist, singer, and entrepreneur also. I own Khinam Fashion house of making a traditional dresses using new techniques, I started this traditional fashion house to help downtrodden women, and girls uplift their economic status and condition, In our industry, we are giving employment to many unemployed girls, women and we also give skill developmental training” Yall informed.

Regarding culture, and tradition preservation, Yall acknowledged the initiatives of PM Modi for promoting Vocal for locals, as one should forget their roots and the culture is the mirror of the society and culture means to dress, tradition, and rituals, so its essence of our life like our mother earth. In the form of entrepreneurship, we should promote and save our tradition and culture as a loss of culture is a loss of identity.

Yall also mentioned that PM Modi has also worn the traditional dress made in her own industry Khinam Fashion house.

Recently President of India also wore the traditional clothes of their industry which got selected by the Government.